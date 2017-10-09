Maverick Addikus Goins

Maverick was a sweet baby who brought joy to his families lives. He received his angel wings shortly after his baptism with his family by his side. He helped save others by being an organ donor.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Stephen (Earnest) Goins; uncle, Stephen Keith Goins; aunt, Ginger Lee Goins.

Maverick is survived by his loving parents, Dustin Manis and Jessikah Goins; brothers, Tegan, Emerson, Jenson, Jaxon and Easton; grandparents, Tammy Goins and Larry McCameron, Melissa Christian, Lawrence and Katie Christian, Betty (Mamaw) and Fred Brown; aunts and uncles, Nikki and Barry Williams, Tina Snyder and Chris, Chasidy and Daniel Gladson, Stephen Goins Jr. and Kylie, Tim Christian, Ethan Gardner; and a host of loving cousins and other family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, from 12:00 noon till 1:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm. The graveside service follow at Bledsoe Family Cemetery in Eidson, Tennessee. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. #TeamMaverick