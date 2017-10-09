Lila Catherine Stallard Maness

She was preceded in death by her husband D.C. and parents Emory and Georgia Stallard; sisters Margaret Gaines and Billie Jean McWhorter and grandson Stephen Walker, son in law Robert(Bobby) Davis.

She is survived by 2 daughters Kaye and husband Tom Munchinski, of Rose Hill, VA and Layne and husband BK Walker of Big Stone Gap, VA She also survived by 2 sons Wayne Maness and wife Malinda of Jonesville, VA and Beryl Maness and wife Jenetta of Duffield, VA Her seven grandchildren include Kim Davis Howard and husband Tim of Nazareth Pa, Debbie Davis Warf and husband Greg of Ewing, VA, LaCosta Maness Fields and her husband Jeff of Yuma, VA, Diane Maness Kegley and husband Jason of Yuma, VA, Brent Maness and wife Miranda of Blackwater, VA. BK Walker and wife Mary of Glade Springs, VA, and Zach Maness of Duffield., VA She had several great and great-great grandchildren and that made five generations. A special young lady Amy Elizabeth Raines that developed a friendship and bond with our mother and family and we adopted her.

A big thank you to Heritage Hall Health Center at Big Stone Gap VA and its employees for the care, love and support given to our mother and family. She was very active in the community with Mt. Empire Older Citizens, Rebekah Lodge in Rose Hill, VA and Red Hat Society. She was very devoted to Mt. Olivet Christian Church and was a member there for years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 11, 2017 from 12 noon to 2pm at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will follow at 2pm from the funeral home chapel with Pastors Don Rogers and Garrett Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens-Park West, Rose Hill, VA. Pallbearers will be family members.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heritage Hall Health Care Resident Christmas Fund 2045 Valley View Drive, Big Stone Gap, VA. 24219