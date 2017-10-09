Jody was a 1966 graduate of Holston High School. She had worked a lifetime for Kingsport Press, Berryville Graphic and retired from Quad Graphics. The world lost one of the greats, one that was taken from us long before we were ready. Jody had a huge heart and an infectious personality that could bring out a smile in you, even if you were having the worst day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Elsie Mae Hensley; nephew, Kenny Wayne Hensley; and sister, Jeannie Hensley.

Jody is survived by her brothers, Ron Hensley (Sharyn) and Mike Hensley; sister, Sheila Hensley Knight (Eddie); nieces and nephews, Shannon Herron, Jodi Strycharz, Marla Brown, Jonathan McNutt, Kelly Hensley, Tiffany Soltis, Pete Hensley, Becca Dunavant, Stewart Hensley, Kristi Knight, Brian Latture, Elliot Scott, Tyler Knight and Madison Mansfield; and many special friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Lovelace Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Jody Hensley.