Jessee C. Baker

He was a graduate of Powell Valley High School Class of 2000, while he attended high school he was involved with sports, he played football, and Wrestling; he was the captain of the Wrestling team his senior year. He loved his children. He had a “Givers Heart” and a friend to all that knew him. He was a member of the Big Stone Gap Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by Grandfather Creed Tate, his aunt Rosemary Tate, his uncle Ronnie Baker, his Grandparents James and Alice Baker.

He is survived by his wife Destiny Gilliam Baker, his daughter Kyleigh Arizona Shinpaugh, his son Jackson Creed Baker; his parents Gary and Sue Ellen Baker; a host of other close relatives and friends.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday (Oct 11, 2017) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St. N) Big Stone Gap VA. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (Oct 12, 2017) at 5 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tony Palubicki officiating.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Baker Family.