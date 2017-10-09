James “Jim” E. Johnston, Jr.

He was a graduate of Brent High School in Baguio, Philippines; Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA, with a Bachelor’s Degree; and completed post graduate work in computer science at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having proudly served his country for 21 years, retiring as Lt. Col. in 1995. Jim began his career as an F-4 pilot and later transitioned to the F-16 Fighting Falcon. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gate City, where he had served as deacon and also as treasurer of the Clinch Valley Baptist Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James E. and Alice Johnston, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Johnston; son, Ryan Johnston of Manhattan, NY; sister, Cathy Reed and husband, Harry of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Chris Reed and wife, Deanne of Fort Mill, SC, and Neil Reed and wife, Lesley of Pineville, NC; great-nephews, Jackson, Hudson, Wade, Merrick and Griffin Reed.

Military Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 performing military rites and Pastor Andy Barnes officiating. All those wishing to gather with the family for procession are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City at 2:00 pm.

