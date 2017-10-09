Deborah Juanita Dandy

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Finch, and Pearl Gibson Collins; brothers, Freddie Finch, and Jeffrey Neal (Jeffro) Sluss. She attended Nickelsville High School.

Surviving are her husband, Paul T. Dandy; a daughter, Becky (Greg) Seymore of Clintwood, Virginia; four sons, Harold(Punkin) Ramey of Coeburn, Virginia; Billy Joe (Billy Bob) Ramey of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; Justin Lynn Ramey of Norton, Virginia, and Dustin Allen (Monkey) Ramey of Coeburn, Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Misty Ramey and Charlotte Stacy both of Coeburn, Virginia; step son, Johnathan (John Boy) Dandy of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; a step daughter, Rosie Sturgill of Coeburn, Virginia; a sister, Sherry Ramey of Wise, Virginia; seven grandchildren; Chantry Morgan, Dakota Seymour, Alli (Oopi) Ramey, Bryson Kilgore, Tanner Stacy, Lakeith Herron, and Raven Cantrell; her step mother, Dovie Guy of Yuma, Virginia; her step father, Louis Collins; two half-brothers, Sammy Finch and Randy Finch of Hiltons, Virginia; step brother, Paul Tracy of Hiltons, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 10, 2017 after 5 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will be conducted 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Donald Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online.

Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.