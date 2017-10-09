Betty Louise Rich

Betty was born on October 5, 1938 to the late William Oris & Carrie (Ratliff) Huff in Winchester, KY. Betty enjoyed sewing, working puzzles, listening to her favorite singer, Elvis, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty has been a beloved member of Mt. Vernon Independent Methodist Church since 1974, where she was active in the ladies group, and most recently served as a communion hostess. Betty was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Yarbrough; and brother, Wayne Huff.

Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Janice Compton (Randy), Pamela Cody (Keith), and Mary Reed; son, Jeffrey Baker (Tammy); brother, David Bruce Huff; three grandsons, Michael Baker, Robert Baker, and Jordan Reed; two great-grandsons, Jace Dauss and Ryder Baker; three great-granddaughters, Destiny Ledoux, Danielle Ledoux, and Hillary Hicks; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Thursday (October 12, 2017) in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn with Pastor Richard Fleming officiating. Committal services will be held on Thursday (October 12, 2017) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Mt. Vernon Independent Methodist Church (328 Mt. Vernon Drive Kingsport, TN 37664). ' The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kiwanis Tower friends as well as the Orebank Community Family.

