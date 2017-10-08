Willie Shane “Pete” Sloan

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Monday, October 9, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kevin Vincent and Rev. Olen Sloan officiating.

Burial will follow at Sloantown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Austin, William Sloan, Tyler Alley, Chris Egan, Frank Stanley and Andy Osborne.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Sloan family.