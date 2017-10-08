William (Willie) Greer

He was born in Kingsport and was a lifelong resident. Willie was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He retired from the City of Kingsport with 30 years of service, having worked in school maintenance for the Dobyns-Bennett football and baseball fields for many years. Willie loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Greer; granddaughter, Angel Manis Cassidy; parents; and two sisters.

Willie is survived by his daughter, Anna Greer Manis and husband, Dwayne; son, David Q. Greer; two grandchildren, Chris Manis, Mark Greer Manis and fiancé Alexis; seven grandchildren, Breanna Cassidy and fiancé, Nathaniel, Skyler Cassidy, Jessica Manis, Zack Manis, Ashlynn, Adrianne, and Sophia Hensley; and former granddaughter-in-law, Rochelle Manis.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Military Rites provided by the American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265.

