Wilbur Ray Parlier

Commonly known to everyone as Ray, he was born in Kingsport, TN to the late Stanley and currently living Nannie Parlier on May 1, 1950. He was known by his kindness and generosity to everyone who knew him which was apparent in his continued support of many local organizations such as high school athletic programs in the Bristol area and including his Alma Mater ETSU where he attended and received an MBA. After college he began a career as athletic trainer at Georgia Tech then went on to be the Athletic Director at Furman University. During his tenure at Furman he also gave much of his time to the Jaycees in which he served at state President. It was at Furman University when he was introduced to his final career that would leave a lasting impact on the countless lives of others, Chick-fil-A.

Ray became an Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A starting in Florida and then later moving back home to the mountains of Tennessee. He operated the Bristol, VA mall location until he opened the Bristol, VA Exit 7 location until he retired in 2012.

Ray continued to be very active in retirement as a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Kingsport as well as enjoying yardwork and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was never one to sit too long and was truly a remarkable person.

Ray is survived by his second wife of 2 years, Lucille Turner; mother, Nannie Bee Parlier; brothers Stanley Parlier, Jr. and wife Monica, Sherrell Parlier, and sister Brenda Guess and husband Jerry; sons, Bradley Parlier, Arthur Turner and wife Rebecca, Stephen Turner and wife Christie, Mark Turner, Tony Turner and wife Doris, and daughters Kristi Johnson and Husband Davan, Ronoka Belcher; grandchildren Opal Parlier, Lane Parlier, Cromwell Turner, Thornwell Turner, Emma Turner, Tessia Edwards and fiancé Chris Meade, Donovan Turner and wife Glenda, Taylor Turner, Mary Turner, Brittany McCarty, Derek Edwards, Jonathan Turner, Dakota Turner, Tyler Turner, Telena Turner; great-grandchildren Noah Turner, Malachi Turner, Colton Franks; nephew Matthew

Housewright. Ray was preceded in death by his father Stanley Parlier, Sr and first wife Shirley Ann Parlier.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN) on Tuesday October 10th from Noon to 2:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Memorial on Wednesday October 11th at 2pm with Rev. Steven Warhurst of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Graveside service will follow at East Lawn cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers are Mark Turner, Arthur Turner, Sherrell Parlier, Stanley Parlier, Jr., Joey Musser, and John Tingle.

Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” And Ray gave much!

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit TrinityMemorialCenters.com to send condolences or flowers to the family.