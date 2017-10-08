Wayne Hubbard

Wayne was born May 10, 1940 in Duffield, Virginia and was the son of Guy H. and Lula May Hubbard. Wayne lived in Maryland for over 50 years. He was a retired fuel truck driver in Maryland.

Wayne was preceded in death by his, parents; sister, Sonia; and brother Lomas.

Survivors include one brother, Larry and sister-in-law Linda; sister, Shelby; brother-in-law, Bill McCarty; nephews Michael and Joe; and many friends and relatives.

The family will receive friends from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Elder Greg Hill officiating.

Graveside service will follow at the Legg family cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

