Sandra Mae Frye

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Frye, Daughter Melissa Carney and husband Chris, Sons Kenneth Frye Jr and Jamie Frye, Sisters Phyllis Coffey, Linda Marcum and Rhena Parker, Grandchildren Christopher Carney and wife Emily, Kaitland Frye, Brittany Frye, Ian Frye, Bryce Carney, Julian Mason, Annabella Mason, Kristian Mason, Gracie Mason, Trevor Frye and one Great Grandchild Christopher Carney III, Aunt Mae Wilds and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother Pete and Geraldine Dyson, Brothers Joseph and J.C. Lamb and her son David Frye.

Sandra was born on March 10th 1951 in Logan, WV. She was a devout Christian, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A graveside service is scheduled for Sandy 1 pm on Tuesday October 10, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park 999 Honeysuckle St, Mountain City, TN 37683. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandra’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 5805 Cochise Trail, Kingsport, TN 37664

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

