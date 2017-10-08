Ruby Marie Compton

Mrs. Compton was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Holiness faith.

She is preceded in death by her daughters, Angela Lynn Arnold and Shirley Ann Wells; and son Michael Edward Wells.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Compton, Richard Wells, Steven Wells, grandchildren, Christopher Collins, Preston Wells, Brandon Arnold, Brooklyn Arnold, Chelsey Wells and Ricky Wells Several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM Monday at the Old Union Cemetery with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.

To leave an online message for the Compton family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Compton family.