Robert Mahan

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday (October 9, 2017) at 6:30 p.m. at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor David Smith, officiating. Music will be provided by his nieces, Trina Benehaley and Amanda Sykes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church General Fund, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Mahan family.