H.E. “Gene” Chadwell

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Jonesville, Virginia, Gene served in the U.S. Army, before graduating from East Tennessee State University. He was employed as an administrative officer with Tennessee Valley Authority, retiring in 1993. Gene was an active member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. and Ellen Chadwell; two brothers, Glen Chadwell and Bob Chadwell; and sister, Joyce Morelock.

Gene is survived by his wife, Helen Chadwell; two sons, Rick Chadwell, and Roger Chadwell and wife Susan, all of Kingsport; and two grandchildren, J.T. Chadwell and wife Tara, and Whitney Chadwell, all of Kingsport.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joshua Swanson and Pastor Caleb Frazier officiating.

The burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, Virginia.

