Goldie Hill

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Hill; grandson, Mark Woodward; parents, Henry and Elizabeth (Sloce) Stidham; brother, Oscar Stidham; and sister, Louise Jackson.

Surviving are her sons, James Hill and wife, Debbie of Norton, VA, and Rodney Hill and wife, Freda of Rose Hill, VA; daughters, Angela Woodward of Appalachia, VA and Sonya Hill and friend, Jamie Ledford of Erwin, TN; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brothers, William Stidham, Bruce Stidham, both of Wise, VA, and Buford Stidham of St. Paul, VA; sisters, Lola Winebarger and Wanda Mitchell, both of Wise; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating.

Committal graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Carter-Hill Cemetery (Mabe-Stanleytown Road) in Duffield, VA.

Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA is serving the Hill family.