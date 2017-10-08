Christine Peters

A very special thank you to Wellmont Hospice nurses, Wilcox Hall, NHC and Asbury Center for your love, care and compassion for Christine.

Christine was born in Cocke County, TN. and a resident of Mount Carmel for 33 years. She retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 14 years of service. Christine was a member of Walnut Chapel Church.

She is preceded in death by her Parents: Murray and Ethel Reed, Sisters: Trula Moody and Delcie Renfro, Mother and Father-In-Law: Alfred and Opal Peters, Brothers-In-Law: Alfred Peters Jr. and Donald Peters.

Christine is survived by her beloved husband Robert Lee (Bob) Peters, Step-daughter: Robin Miller (David), Brother: Ruble Reed (Jean), Sisters-in-law: Shirley Peters Cox and Patsy Peters, Grandchildren: Zack Miller and Whitney Randolph (Matt), Great-Grandchildren: Audrey and Cheyenne Randolph and Nieces: Rebecca reed and Donna Dotson.

The Peters Family will receive friends on Tuesday October 10, 2017 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617, with services at 1:00 pm with Rev. Paul Strong officiating,

And the committal service to immediately follow at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her Nephews: Ray Jr., Harvey, Spencer and Jerry Moody. Honorary Pallbearers will be Christine’s church friends. Singing and music provided by Christine’s church family.