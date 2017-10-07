Willie Shane “Pete” Sloan

Through his strength, determination and unselfishness he gave strength to others through his testimony. He was a friend to all and truly an inspiration to so many.

Willie is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jo Ann and precious daughters, Kelsea and Kaleigh; his parents, William and Deborah Sloan; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Michael Austin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm Monday, October 9, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Kevin Vincent and Rev. Olen Sloan officiating.

Burial will follow at Sloantown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Austin, William Sloan, Tyler Alley, Chris Egan, Frank Stanley and Andy Osborne.

A special thank you goes to his coworkers at KVAT and former coworkers at Reinhardt Food Services for their outpouring of love and uplifting. To the nurses and physicians at the Kingsport Wellmont Hematology/Oncology Center, thank you for the love and kindness that you gave.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Sloan family.