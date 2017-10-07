William Stone Cantrill

William was born in Frankfort, KY to the late Curtis and Ann Hanrahan Cantrill.

William was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, flying and all things aviation. He pursued his love of aviation by becoming a private pilot. William was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany, Border Patrol, 7th Army, 2nd Armored Cavalry, Troop G. Above all, he loved his family dearly.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by: one brother, Charles; and one sister, Mary Ann.

Survivors include: his wife of 50 plus years, Mary Jane Kilkenny Cantrill; four children, Catherine Cradic and her husband Bill, Julia Holt and her husband Greg, William P. Cantrill and Joseph Edward Cantrill and his wife Cynthia; six grandchildren, Joshua and Austyn Cantrill, Makaylee and Savannah Cradic and Katie and Daniel Holt; two brothers, James and George Dennis Cantrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of William Cantrill will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Monday, October 9, 2017 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Kingsport. Funeral mass will follow at 6:00 PM with Father Michael Cummins officiating. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via www.mountainhome.va.gov/giving/

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Cantrill family via www.morrisbaker.com

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Cantrill family. (423) 282-1521