Ruth Stallard McNutt

• Today at 11:30 AM

Ruth Stallard McNutt passed from this life to receive her heavenly reward on Thursday,

The family will receive friends at Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Dr., Kingsport, TN on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 4 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Garland Tipton officiating and speaker, Alan Pairgin.

The Burial service will be on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 am and then proceed to the cemetery.