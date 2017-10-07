Ruth Stallard McNutt

The family will receive friends at Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Dr., Kingsport, TN on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 4 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Garland Tipton officiating and speaker, Alan Pairgin.

The Burial service will be on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 am and then proceed to the cemetery.