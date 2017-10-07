He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a graduate of Lynn View High School. Robert retired from Abernathy and Thomas Engineering. Mr. Mahan was a Baptist minister for many years. He loved his family, the Lord, and fishing. Robert was an active member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and assisted at times filling in the pulpit. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Mahan, grandparents, William and Lois Mahan, George and Mary Nichols.

Robert Mahan is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Sykes Mahan; a daughter, Gina Smith and husband, Bennie; his son, Robbie Mahan and wife, Regina; grandsons, Eric Morrison and wife, Alesia, Levi Morrison and wife, Allainah, Peyton Mahan; great grandchildren, Emily, Ryland, Jase, and Myla; his mother, Iona Mahan; his sister, Diana Bowen and husband, Junior; brothers, Glen Mahan and wife, Gloria, Larry Mahan and wife, Sandy, Gary Mahan and wife, Sharron along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Monday (October 9, 2017) at 6:30 p.m. at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor David Smith, officiating. Music will be provided by his nieces, Trina Benehaley and Amanda Sykes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church General Fund, 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Mahan family.