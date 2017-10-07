Pauline A. Hagy

Born in 1925 to John Earl and Ferol Stamper Anderson on their Lee County, Virginia dairy farm, she was raised with four generations of family in the household.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, infant sister Phyllis Jean Anderson, Mary Lynne Croom and Margaret (Peggy) Blair.

Surviving are her son, Paul Martin “Marty” Hagy of Norton and her daughter, Margaret Lynne Cress of Abingdon and their spouses Mary Hagy and Joe Cress. She leaves three granddaughters who loved their “Granny Polly”: Amy Hagy of Durham, NC, Karen Hollick (Richard) of Damascus, and Candice Calloway of Meadowview, and three step grandchildren: Brianna, Mary Jo, and Peyton Stallard of Norton. Her great grandchildren are Rebecca, Ivy, and Austin Hollick and Shalyn, Shiann, and Chafin Blevins. She is also survived by Sharon (Bob) Nixon of Wise, her church family from Norton Christian Church, and her caregivers at Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Long Term Care.

After graduating from Pennington High School, Pauline received her BS degree from Lincoln Memorial University. She had many fond memories of her years there and was proud to be a part of the Alumni Association. She earned a Library Science certification from the College of William and Mary in 1964. Her teaching career began in St. Charles where she taught Spanish and typing. After marrying, she moved to Norton and began teaching third grade in Norton Elementary School, where she remained for the rest of her career, retiring from Norton City Schools in 1986. Pauline was a member of Norton Christian Church since its founding in 1965 and a member of Circle No. 1 serving as treasurer for fifty years. She was a former Sunday School teacher and church trustee. She was a proud member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lovelady Chapter ,and an associate member of the Boone Trail Chapter. For many years, Pauline was active in the Norton Community Hospital Auxiliary, serving as President for two years. She was a member of the Norton Garden Club, the American Association of University Women, and the Norton Literary Club.

Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Norton Christian Church Building Fund P.O. Box 216 Norton, VA 24273 or to Lincoln Memorial University P.O. Box 2005 Harrogate, TN 37752.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday, October 9 at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Her funeral service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel, with Pastors Jim Wells and Tom Crise officiating. She will be laid to rest Tuesday morning at 11 AM at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, Virginia. Family and friends will leave in procession from the funeral home at 10:15 AM en route to the cemetery.