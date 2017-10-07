Larry Mcamis

logo

Oct 7, 2017 at 11:30 PM

KINGSPORT- Larry Wayne McAmis, 66, died suddenly of a massive heart attack at home on Wednesday evening (October 4, 2017).

A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ at 3300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 8, 2017. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:30 pm with Pastor Mildred Osborne and Pastor Danny Short, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12690 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

