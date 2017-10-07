Gary Lee McMurray

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jack Edwards and Rev. Rex McMurray officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers are Dylan McMurray, Dustin McMurray, Aaron Dubach, Shane Hensley, Bryan Babb, Thomas Baker, David Redwine, Jeff Gardner, Michael McMurray, George Hutson, Doug Osborne, Larry Ketron and Richard Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be local funeral home personnel.

Online condolences may be made to the McMurray family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Gary McMurray.