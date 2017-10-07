Fred J. Carico

Fred was born on April 25, 1933. He retired from Courtesy Chevrolet after more than 30 years of service. He was a friend to everyone who met him. Everyone loved Pops!

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes McClellan Carico; parents, Isley and Nannie Carico; brothers, Mack and Cecil Carico.

Fred is survived by his son, Michael Carrico; sisters, Dot, Patsy, Betty and Vicky; brothers, Paul, Gary and Ray; nephew who was like a son, Dane McClellan; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a very special friend, Edith Lane; extended family, Joe and Cindy Coates and their children, C.K. and Delores Lane and their children.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, 2060 US Highway 23N, Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Junior Kendrick and Dr. Gene Miller officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be Mickey Carrico, Joe Coates, Steve Jones, Don Strong, C.K. Lane, Walter Salyers, Ruston Fannon and Casey Jones Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Jennings, Ricky Gillenwater, Jim Smith, Bill Ashworth, Bill Johnson, Fred Kendrick, Clyde Smith and Cecil Robinette.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Cynthia Leon and the staff at Nova Health and Rehab.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Carico family.