Clarence T. “Bud” Sproles

He was a retired coal miner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Orpha Bishop Large Sproles; and two step-children, Kennth James Large and Jane Frazier.

Surviving are five sons, Andy Sproles, Jeff Sproles and wife Shannon, Ronnie Large and wife Jane, Byron Large and wife Debbie and Jerry Large; fourteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Clarence “Bud” Sproles will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Chad Hall and Pastor Robin Sturgill officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.