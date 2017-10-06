Ruth Stallard McNutt

October 5, 2017. Ruth was born in West Chester, PA where she lived most of her young life. She received a teaching certificate from West Chester Teacher’s College. After her father’s passing in 1940, Ruth took care of her family by supporting her mother and two younger brothers, Bill and Wayne. Ruth’s first employment was with the Kingsport Press where she met a lifelong friend, Mattie Wexler. She was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company for several years, working in the CE Division. In 1951, she married the love of her life, Bob McNutt and had two daughters, Pam and Gail. Ruth continued working until the birth of their first daughter, Pamela Ann.

Ruth had an outgoing personality and enjoyed numerous activities. She became an Area Sales Manager of World Book Encyclopedia and Childcraft, thus winning a trip to Madrid, Spain in March of 1973. Ruth was also a substitute teacher for the Kingsport City School System for several years. In her later years, Ruth enjoyed volunteering for Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital until the age of 91. She was a devoted wife, mother, and a faithful-christian witness to everyone who knew her. Ruth was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church and enjoyed helping with the ladies auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Stallard and Sallie Stallard-Mosley; one sister, Frankie Bagwell; three brothers, Elbert Stallard, Jr., Harry Stallard, and Bill Stallard; one half-brother, Ralph; and half-sister, Bernice Russell.

Surviving are her husband, Robert ‘Bob’ McNutt of 66 years; daughters, Pam Pairgin (husband, Alan) and Gail Marshall (husband, David); one brother, Wayne Stallard, along with several nieces and nephews. The family wants to give special recognition to her caregivers: Brittany Sutherland, Beth Keys, and Deanna Conner.

The family will receive friends at Bethel Apostolic Church, 1820 Pinebrook Dr., Kingsport, TN on Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 4 – 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Garland Tipton officiating and speaker, Alan Pairgin.

The Burial service will be on Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 am and then proceed to the cemetery.