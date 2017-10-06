Robert “Bob” Morris Glasgow

Bob was born on April 15, 1933 in Dresden, TN to the late Robert Aubrey & Mary Iva (Morris) Glasgow. Bob married Carolyn Yvonne Logan, a nursing student while attending med school, and after 61 years of marriage, she survives.

Bob unselfishly served our country in the US Air Force as a Flight Surgeon. Bob was a member of the Civitan Club in Erwin, TN, and attended Bellevue Christian Church in Kingsport. Bob was a long time Dermatologist in Bristol. He was a pool shark, enjoyed golfing, playing Bridge, and spending time with his family and friends. Bob was a caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gray; grandson, Ian Glasgow; granddaughter, Chelsea Wilson; and special church friend, Don Barger.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Carolyn Glasgow; two sons, Tom Glasgow (Pat Leigh) and Mike Glasgow (Melissa); four daughters, Amy Glasgow, Cindy Brody (Tom), Carmen Baeza (Tony), and Mandie Ramey (Tom); 12 grandchildren, Nathaniel Glasgow, Emily Glasgow, Elizabeth Glasgow, Kara Brody, Laura Brody, Josh Wilson, Arick Wilson, Makeo Baeza, Kellan Baeza, Madilynn Ramey, Logan Ramey, and Aaron Ramey; one great-grandson, Edan Johnson; and a host of friends.

They family will receive friends on Sunday (October 8, 2017) from noon to 2 in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. John Owston officiating.

Committal services will be held on Sunday (October 8, 2017) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Jordan, Curtis Burnett, Dr. Fred Harkleroad, Woody Rush, John Necessary, and Richard Hobbs.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be sent to American Heart Association (P.o. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 www.americanheart.org or 800-242-8721) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org or 800-873-6983).

Online condolences may be made to the Glasgow family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Glasgow family.