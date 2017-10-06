Paul Darrell Smith, Jr.

Darrell was a very accomplished and successful lifelong citizen of Big Stone Gap. He was a graduate from Clinch Valley College with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Despite his many health issues, he managed to graduate with top honors from Lindsay Wilson College with a Masters in Counseling.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Smith of Big Stone Gap; his father, Paul Darrell Smith, Sr. of Chesterfield, VA and a sister, Deborah Herron of Big Stone Gap.

He is survived by his two children of whom he was very proud, Amber Nicole Riley and husband, Shawn of The Plains, VA and Trey Smith and fiancé, Jodi Skeens and her children, Ian and Axton of Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, Morgan Breann Stewart, Lillian Grace Gibson and Shawn Riley, II; his brother, Christopher Shawn Smith of Big Stone Gap; his sister, Kimberly Smith of Chesterfield, VA; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Tina Cochran and her sons, Kenrick and Kaden of Castlewood, VA.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Rasnick officiating.

Committal graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday at American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com .

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.