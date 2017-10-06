She was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Culbertson; parents, C. B. and Opal Short Addison; brother, Frank Addison; and sister, Ada Jean Hopkins.

Surviving are four daughters, Sherry Perine and husband Jeff of Jamestown, NC, Suzan Kozemko of Knoxville, TN, Tara Culbertson of Greensboro, NC and Kim Alley and husband Andrew of Burlington, NC; six grandchildren, Michelle Perine, Erica Perine, Rachel Kozemko, Olivia Kozemko, Benjamin Kozemko and Ava Rose Alley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Nancy Culbertson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Mark Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct. Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.