Marcella Lowe

She was a member of Longs Bend Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Maude Burchfield Frazier; husband, James Lowe; son, Rick Lowe; and two brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Pam Lowe of Surgoinsville; son, Dennis Lowe and wife Elizabeth "Libby" of Rogersville; grandchildren, Tabetha Davis and husband Brandon, Holly Lowe and Travis Light, Tyler Rogers, and Paige Rogers; and great grandson, Kobi Light. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Very special thank you to Lasonya Luster, Wanda Embry, and Helen West for caring for our mother like she was your own.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 8, 2017, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Randy Calton officiating. The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .