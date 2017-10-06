Lois Lucille McMurray

Lois was born March 31, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Elmer Vernon Dean and Nannie Kate Dean. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Doug Dean.

She is survived by daughters, Margie McMurray (Jeff) and Kathy Arnold (Richard); a son, Rick McMurray (Genny); grandchildren Brittany McMurray, Kaley Arnold, Dustin McMurray and Dylan McMurray; sisters, Mary Sluss (Mack), Christine Saul; 4 brothers Junior Dean (Sherry), Charles Dean, Ronnie Dean (Wilma) and Doyle Dean (Judy); also several nieces and nephews. They also leave behind their pug dog, Sandy, that they took everywhere and loved dearly.

A gathering of Lois’s family and friends will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jack Edwards and Rev. Rex McMurray officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

Pallbearers are Dylan McMurray, Dustin McMurray, Aaron Dubach, Shane Hensley, Bryan Babb, Thomas Baker, David Redwine, Jeff Gardner, Michael McMurray, George Hutson, Doug Osborne Larry Ketron and Richard Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be local funeral home personnel.

