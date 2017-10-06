Larry Mcamis

He is the son of Odie and Dean (Matthews) McAmis, who predeceased him. Larry was a long time evangelist known for his service to churches and families throughout the South. He did extensive missionary work in the Dakotas and worked with disaster relief efforts for many years. Larry was a graduate of Sullivan High School and a gifted artist, but his real love was preaching the gospel, providing for the less fortunate, and being on call for those in need. Larry is survived by his church family; his aunts, Garnie Matthews Collins and Lochiel McAmis; and his most special friend, Glenda Travis. A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ at 3300 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 8, 2017. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:30 pm with Pastor Mildred Osborne and Pastor Danny Short, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, 12690 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is honored to be serving the McAmis family.