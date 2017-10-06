Joann R. Lundy

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nana. Joann was a giving faithful Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lundy; son, Michael Lundy; 3 brothers; one sister.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Goad, and Karen Blessing (Roy); granddaughters, Maggie Demory (Eddie), Meagan Christian (Andrew), Candace Sanders (Mat), Rachel Blessing (Lowell), and Ashley Blessing; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Terhune, Kay Robinson, Betty Gray, Linda Johnson, Martha June McGee, and Jo Sanders; half-sister, Nannie Mae Mowdy; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Josh Kilbourne officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30pm to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you Jeff McCoy and Pam Shelton for their loving care.

