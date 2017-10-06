Gary Lee McMurray

He was born May 8, 1949 in Hiltons VA and was the son of the late Ester Margie McMurray. Gary was a funeral assistant at Colonial Funeral Home.

He is survived by daughters Margie McMurray (Jeff) and Kathy Arnold (Richard); a son, Rick McMurray (Genny); grandchildren Brittany McMurray, Kaley Arnold, Dustin McMurray and Dylan McMurray: a brother, Eugene McMurray; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. They also leave behind their pug dog, Sandy, that they took everywhere and loved dearly.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 4 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at 2 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jack Edwards and Rev. Rex McMurray officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers are Dylan McMurray, Dustin McMurray, Aaron Dubach, Shane Hensley, Bryan Babb, Thomas Baker, David Redwine, Jeff Gardner, Michael McMurray, George Hutson, Doug Osborne, Larry Ketron and Richard Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be local funeral home personnel.

Online condolences may be made to the McMurray family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Gary McMurray.