She is the daughter of Carl Ray Johnson and Mary Etta Hutchins Hall/ Andrew Hall. She love watching and cheering for the Tennessee Vols and always put a smile on her face. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; George and Flora Hutchins, brother; Charles, step-father; Charles Nunley and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her life partner of 15 years; Jerry Ratliff, son; Christopher Dee Murray and wife Amy, daughter Amanda Steadman, Kimberley Tate and husband Dee, Seven grandchildren, two sisters; Sherry Cumby an husband Brian and Charlene Long and husband James and several nieces and nephews.

Life long friend Anna Dykes, Heather Morrison and Marie Morrison

The family will receive friends Sunday October 8th, 2017 from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Phillip Harris officiating. The burial and committal will follow at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Murray, Dee Tate, Mathew Long, James Long, Ernie Crawford and Joe Adtkins.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.