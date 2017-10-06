Danny Lynn Depew

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday October 7, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Music will be provided by Allison and Jaden Rockwell. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday October 8, 2017 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Depew, Brandon Depew, Amber Rockwell, Allison Rockwell, Jaden Rockwell, Jason Rockwell, Bret Eaton, Chip Whitaker and Rick Reed. Honorary Pallbearers will be Church Hill Police Department, Jim Hagood, Eldridge McPeek, Moe Hutson, Ken Luster, Bob Manis and Freddie Lee Castle.

To leave an online message for the Depew family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

