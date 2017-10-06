Charlie C. “Chuck” Templeton

He was born in Scott County, Virginia, and lived in the Manville area most of his life. Charlie was a World War II veteran serving in the Army Air Force. One of his jobs during the war was to hunt game for the camp to supplement army rations. Charlie loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, and animals of all types.

After the war Charlie pursued a career in construction and became a master carpenter. Later he rose to become Foreman and Superintendent at multiple large construction projects all over the Southeast plus dozens of smaller residential and commercial projects. Notable projects in the area include Dobyns Bennett High School, the Kingsport University Center, and the WCYB studios.

Charlie is survived by the mother of his children, Ruby Templeton; his son, Mark Templeton and wife, Patricia; a daughter, Lisa Templeton and husband, Mark Naylor both of Kingsport; Charlie has 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; other surviving relatives include his brother, Curtis Templeton and sister, Okie Ervin along with numerous relatives in the area.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday (October 7, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday (October 7, 2017) at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Paul Blessing, officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday (October 8, 2017) at 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com . Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Templeton family.