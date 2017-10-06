She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gilbert and Isabella Gardner Kilgore; her husbands, Homer Hill and Richard Barnette; two brothers, Harold Kilgore and Paul Kilgore; three sisters, Cuba Kilgore, Gertrude Dean and Opal Kilgore; and step-daughter, Janie Barnette Estep.

Surviving are four sons, Homer Hill and wife Libby of Norton, James Hill and Lisa of Coeburn, Marvin “Herbie” Hill of Norton and Thomas Barnette of Coeburn; step-daughter, Mary Bolling and husband Rev. Darrell Bolling; step-son, Hansford Barnette and wife Teresa, both of Norton; five grandchildren, Angel Phillips and husband Wayne, Juanita Klemm and husband Kyle, James Michael “Mikey” Hill II and Kristi Slayton and Christopher Large; seven step-grandchildren, April Thomas and husband Bobby, Kim Johnson and husband JJ, Jon Bolling and wife Candace, Adam Barnette and wife Lori, Daniel Hunt and wife Amy, Misty Shortridge and husband Josh and Wendy Burke; three brothers, Lester Kilgore and Lavada, Glen Kilgore and wife Kathy and Leon Kilgore all of Norton; two special cousins, Norma Bolling and Betty Kilgore; she will be missed by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Special thanks to two caregivers, Glenda Stallard and Susie Stapleton and the staff of Bristol Hospice House.

Funeral Services for Berthal Hill Barnette will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Darrell Bolling officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 7, 2017 in the Hill Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.

