Alberta White Fee

She was born June 22, 1930 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Jessie L. and Hazel Richards White. Alberta was a lifelong resident of Bristol and retired from H.P. King with 24 years of service. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jules Kirwon Fee.

She is survived by one son, Danny Fee and wife Regenia.

The funeral service for Mrs. Fee will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Weaver Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Jonathan Dixon, Amedisys Hospice Nurse Cathy Morenings, Dr. Robert Lee and the Staff of Dominion Senior Living for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 2083 Bristol, TN 37621.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.