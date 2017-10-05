William Woodrow “Billy” Adams, Jr.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, a graduate of Powell Valley High School and Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service, Atlanta, GA. As a funeral director he served the community for numerous years with love and compassion. Billy was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Adams, Sr.

Billy is survived by his mother, Sue Adams; sister, Greta Bowman and husband, Josh; brother, Sheldon Adams and wife, Megan; sons, Noah Adams, Talan Adams; Nieces and nephews, Connor, Liv, Abby, and Trigg; a number of extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private memorial service was held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Tony Nunley.