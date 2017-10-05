She was born June 26, 1924 to the late, Ernie E. and Marguerite Neal Graham.

She was previously employed by JT Parker & Son Insurance Agency and East Lawn Funeral Home as a bookkeeper and an insurance agent.

Mrs. Fleming was a past member and President of the American Legion Auxillary, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 198. She enjoyed cooking, reading, flower arranging and she was the former owner of Fleming Floral. Mavis was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Homer H. Fleming.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son; Larry W. Fleming (Sheila), grandchildren, Travis Fleming (Jill), Brandon Fleming (Robin Ann), and Leanne Williams (Weston); great-grandchildren, Alexis, McKay, Sarah Jane, Logan, Maggie, and Kera; sister, Burlene Kestner; niece, Glenda Jones; and nephew, Danny Kestner.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church Radio Ministry, 2101 Stadium Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Kingsport for their compassionate care of Mavis.

The care of Mavis Graham Fleming and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.