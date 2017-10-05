2017 at her home. She retired from the Lee County School System as a teachers aide at the Keokee Schools and was a member of the Robbins Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Snodgrass, a son Michael Snodgrass, parents Frank and Annie McKnight and two brothers Bill and Jeff McKnight.

Frankie is survived by two sons Brian Snodgrass and wife, Carlene of Gloucester, VA and Darrell Snodgrass and wife, Amy of Keokee, VA, grandchildren Brittney Skay, Jacob Snodgrass and Shea Snodgrass, one great-grandchild Lacy Austin. She is also survived by one brother Larry McKnight of Keokee, VA, five sisters Nancy Phillips of Keokee, VA, Brenda Jackson and husband, Leroy of Jonesboro, TN, Lana Jackson and husband, Willard of Kingsport, TN, Sharon Bailey and husband, Greg of Keokee, VA and Phyllis Bailey and husband, Tim of Blountville, TN.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM Saturday, October 7, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at the Province Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow at the McKnight Cemetery in the Reeds Creek Community in Keokee, VA.

Memorial and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.

Phone 276-546-2456

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Frankie Leann Snodgrass.