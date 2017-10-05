Eula Armstrong

She attended Phipps Bend Baptist Church when she was growing up, and after marriage, she joined Amis Chapel United Methodist Church with her husband where they attended for over 60 years. Later she attended Phipps Bend for 10+ years until she was unable to go.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Armstrong; parents, Sam and Vivla Way; and 3 brothers, Burton, Fred and Frank Way.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Armstrong and wife, Judy; daughter, Charlotte Lambdin and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Mickey Armstrong and wife, Misty, Mitzie Carr and husband, Bobby, and Kristie Russell and husband, Chad; 4 great-grandchildren, Jared Russell, Garrett Armstrong, Ashlynn Carr and Grant Armstrong; and sisters, Dorothy Odom and Edna Hartgrove.

The family will have a private funeral and burial at the Armstrong Cemetery with Rev. Chris Castle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Amis Chapel United Methodist Church or Phipps Bend Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com .

