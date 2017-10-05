Danny Lynn Depew

Danny was a lifelong resident of Sullivan and Hawkins county. He proudly served in law enforcement for 31 years and retired from Church Hill Police Department. He also served with the Church Hill Rescue Squad. Danny enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching sports and refereeing ball games. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Genell Depew and parents, Guy & Louise Whiteman Depew.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Amber Rockwell; son, Brad Depew; grandchildren, Allison Rockwell, Jaden Rockwell, Brandon Depew; great grandson, Lucas Eaton; sister, Linda Depew; brother, Craig Depew and wife Margaret; nieces, Leslie Reed and Kristie McConnell and several other family members and special friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday October 7, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Music will be provided by Allison and Jaden Rockwell. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday October 8, 2017 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Depew, Brandon Depew, Amber Rockwell, Allison Rockwell, Jaden Rockwell, Jason Rockwell, Bret Eaton, Chip Whitaker and Rick Reed. Honorary Pallbearers will be Church Hill Police Department, Jim Hagood, Eldridge McPeek, Moe Hutson, Ken Luster, Bob Manis and Freddie Lee Castle.

