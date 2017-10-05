Carl (Smoke) Drinnon

He was born in Hancock County Tennessee. Carl served in the Armed Forces for 4 years. In true cowboy fashion he loved his horses and wagon trains. He was cherished by so many. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of Grassy Springs Baptist Church .

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Nola Drinnon, brothers, Kyle, Dewey, sisters, Bonnie Hurd, Mary Parker and Ilean Atkins.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Nida, daughters, Nancy Cross ( James), Joyce Christian ( Tony), grandchildren, Justin Cowan ( Brooke), Raysha Cowan, Courtney Christian, Caleb Christian and Hunter Cross, Great grandchildren, Korra, Linkin, and Wraith. sister Nellie, brother J.B. Drinnon, special cousin Cline Lawson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 7, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville . The Funeral Ceremony will be Sunday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Terry Cozart officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .