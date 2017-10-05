Betty Grimsley

FALL BRANCH - Betty Jo Crawford Kite Grimsley, 85, of Fall Branch, went to her heavenly home, Sunday October 1st, 2017 at Wexford House.

Betty was born October 21st,1931, in Washington Co, Tn and had lived in Fall Branch her entire life. She was a member of Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glen Grimsley, son, Kim Kite, three sisters, Reba Jones and Margie Barnes, Wilma “Billie” Bacon.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her friend Trula Cox and the staff of Wexford House for their loving care.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Saturday, October 7th, 2017 at Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Elder Oscar Irvin officiating. Those planning to attend are encouraged to gather at the cemetery at 10:50am.