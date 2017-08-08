Virginia Shelton Miller

She was born in Rogersville, TN on January 28, 1922 and was a long time member of New Providence Presbyterian church in Stony Point, TN. A graduate of Montreat College (Montreat, NC) and Tusculum College (Greeneville, TN), Virginia began her 30+ year career as a Home Economics teacher in Rogersville followed by many years teaching English in Surgoinsville Middle and High Schools.

In retirement, she loved to travel with family, visiting numerous places around the US and Europe. She treasured her grandchildren's long summer visits to the family farm as well as regular visits to Florida and later New York to see the grandchildren. Virginia will always be lovingly remembered by her family also as an extraordinary cake baker and cook. “Gigi” made sure every Thanksgiving that her grandchildren learned her secret to making perfect mashed potatoes and gravy. In recent years, she has enjoyed attending a variety of theater performances and classical music concerts with family and friends.

Virginia Miller is preceded in death by parents, Ira E. Shelton and Katherine N. Shelton; husband of 63 years, Arthur C. Miller; and siblings, Katherine Stubbs, Ira A. Shelton, Myra Dukes, William Shelton, and Margaret Holston. She is survived by daughter, Sarah Owens, son-in-law, Charles; son, Art Miller, and daughter-in-law, Judy all of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Aaron Owens (Amanda) of Denver, CO, Catherine Owens (Eric) of Boston, MA; great grandson, Grayson of Denver, CO; six nephews, and two nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 46, Surgoinsville, TN 37873, or the charity of your choice. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2017 at New Providence Cemetery, Stony Point, with Walter Way officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.