He was born on ay 27, 1930, in Charlottesville, VA, to the late Rhea Lane and Cora Haynes Lane. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Roy served his country in the military and retired from Holston Defense in 1991. He had a zeal for life and an unforgettable personality.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Fritz; great-grandchild, Preston McMillean; sisters, Wanda Castle, Margaret Caudill, and Nell Taylor; and brothers, Johnny Lane, Elijah Lane, and Paul Lane.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Rosalee Russell Lane, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Linda Cookenour, Kingsport, TN, and Kathy Kapp (Dean), Alma, GA; son, Steve Lane (Ivy), Duffield, VA; sons-in-law, Bill Fritz, Kingsport, TN, and David Cookenour, Church Hill, TN; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Wade Frazier officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee. Those attending are asked to meet at the graveside at 1:30 p.m.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to CLC, Floor 1, Hospice Hall, VA Medical Center, P. O. Box 4000, Mountain Home, TN 37684-9901.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Community Living Center of Mountain Home for their care and kindness.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Roy Eugene Lane.