Ralph Gibson

Born in Scott County, VA and a lifelong resident, he had retired from Harry McConnell Cab Company. Ralph was a member of Alley Valley Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Jessica Gibson; 2 sons, James Gibson, and Tony Gibson and wife, Audrey Lynn; 4 grandchildren, Christopher Gibson, Alex Hull, Cheyenne Hull and T.K. Gibson; sister, Phyllis Sluss; brother, Kyle Gibson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 am with Rev. George Gibson and Rev. Jim Bud Gibson. Burial will follow at Gibson Cemetery in Alley Valley. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

